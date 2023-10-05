C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $168.91 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.89 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

