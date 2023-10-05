Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $596.51

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $596.51 and last traded at $596.51, with a volume of 683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $602.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $881.00.

Cable One Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $648.57 and its 200 day moving average is $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $10.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.27 by ($2.84). The firm had revenue of $424.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.41 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 49.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

