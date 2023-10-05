Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott S. Slater acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,583.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadiz news, CEO Scott S. Slater bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria S. Dreyfus bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,768.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cadiz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZIP opened at $15.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Cadiz Cuts Dividend

Cadiz Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

