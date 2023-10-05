Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.85

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$50.85 and last traded at C$50.85, with a volume of 219588 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Cormark cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$62.99.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.00. The stock has a market cap of C$47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.69 by C($0.17). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of C$5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8609694 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

