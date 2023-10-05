Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys 557 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after buying an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after buying an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

