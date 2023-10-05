Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Charge Enterprises Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ CRGE opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Charge Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.86 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 55.18% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charge Enterprises will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charge Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling at Charge Enterprises

In related news, Director Justin Deutsch bought 105,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,484.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,080,168 shares in the company, valued at $496,877.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 163,400 shares of company stock worth $78,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.