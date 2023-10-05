Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 1,286 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.0% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MRK opened at $102.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.11 and a one year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

