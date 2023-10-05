Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $163.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $304.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $149.74 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.