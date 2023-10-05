Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Short Interest Update

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Chimerix Price Performance

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Chimerix has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.64 million. Chimerix had a return on equity of 72.53% and a net margin of 535.82%. Equities analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 44.17% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

Further Reading

