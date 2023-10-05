Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after purchasing an additional 339,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 257,639 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $10,948,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $248,604,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,857.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,894.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,939.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

