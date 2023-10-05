Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Short Interest Up 6.0% in September

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.89.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $438,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,514,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,610 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. Chord Energy has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $167.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.65.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

