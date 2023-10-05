Citigroup Cuts Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $65.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Block from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Block from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Block from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Block Stock Down 0.1 %

SQ opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.23. Block has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,034. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Block by 77,283.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,698,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682,955 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Block by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,368,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,809,000 after acquiring an additional 55,250 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,092,000 after acquiring an additional 256,004 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Block by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,817,000 after acquiring an additional 643,825 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

