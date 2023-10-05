Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 210,428 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6,399.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,428 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.66 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $446.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.