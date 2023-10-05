Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Shares of UNH opened at $510.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.57. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

