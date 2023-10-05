Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

