Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Short Interest Update

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 386,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCOI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $581,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,840,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,607,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $37,867.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $581,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $39,700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth about $2,355,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 654,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Cogent Communications stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.