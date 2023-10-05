Columbus Macro LLC Sells 662 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,180,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,475,000 after buying an additional 6,045,912 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after buying an additional 4,916,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $168.91 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.83. The company has a market capitalization of $232.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

