Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Update

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concentrix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Concentrix by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Concentrix by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Concentrix by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Concentrix by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNXC. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Concentrix has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $151.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

