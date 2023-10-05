Conning Inc. Decreases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 18,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 11,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

TFC opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

