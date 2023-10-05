Conning Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $108.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $115.78. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse acquired 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.65 per share, with a total value of $101,061.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.