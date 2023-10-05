Conning Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 392.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $80.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

