Conning Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.02, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.