Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 357,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Price Performance
CCSI opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average is $32.43. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.
About Consensus Cloud Solutions
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.
See Also
