Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $84.21 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

