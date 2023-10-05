Creative Planning Acquires 1,034 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE MPC opened at $141.89 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.64 and a fifty-two week high of $159.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Bank of America upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

