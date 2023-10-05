Creative Planning Acquires 15,120 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.