Creative Planning Acquires 16,750 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,859,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $695,406,000 after acquiring an additional 366,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.34. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.