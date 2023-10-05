Creative Planning Acquires 8,474 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.80 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

