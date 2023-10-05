Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.54% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $18,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $45.38.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.