Creative Planning Buys 33,215 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 2.61% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 277,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 670.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 885.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 26,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $681.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $102.74.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

