Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,892 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.69% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 448.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 383.3% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 362.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.10. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. TheStreet upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of June 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 801 individual net leased commercial properties with 794 properties located in 44 U.S.

