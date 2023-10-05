Creative Planning Has $15.28 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

