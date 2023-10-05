Creative Planning Has $17.07 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $229.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.01. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.01 and a fifty-two week high of $237.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares in the company, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AJG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

