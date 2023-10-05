Creative Planning Has $17.71 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $151.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

