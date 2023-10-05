Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Creative Planning increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $243.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.28 and its 200 day moving average is $228.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

