Creative Planning Sells 11,535 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,535 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

TIP stock opened at $102.64 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

