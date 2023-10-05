Creative Planning Sells 1,977 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $232.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.65. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.