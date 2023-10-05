Creative Planning Sells 29,815 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIA opened at $331.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.28. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

