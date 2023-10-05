Creative Planning Sells 3,520 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Creative Planning lowered its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 1.61% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SUSL opened at $75.12 on Thursday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.87 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.