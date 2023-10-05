Creative Planning Sells 55,753 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,753 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $18,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

