Creative Planning Sells 68,909 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,909 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

