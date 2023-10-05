Creative Planning Sells 7,001 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,001 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

