Creative Planning Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $73.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.47. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

