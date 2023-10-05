Crew Capital Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.66 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

