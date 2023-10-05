Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $627,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.8 %

Pfizer stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

