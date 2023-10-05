Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

