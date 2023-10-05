DA Davidson Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $276.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.98 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PB opened at $52.25 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after purchasing an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $63,078,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 626,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,007,000 after acquiring an additional 519,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

