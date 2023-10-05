DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $196,222,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $147,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $57,884,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.54. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

