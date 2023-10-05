Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.9% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,642,470,000 after buying an additional 1,858,338,022 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $102.16 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

