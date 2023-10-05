eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

eBay Stock Up 1.0 %

EBAY opened at $42.94 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

